ANSU lodges FIR over derogatory remarks

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has lodged an FIR against three people for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Nyishi community.

In a video that is going viral, three persons hailing from Assam can be heard making derogatory remarks against and issuing threats to the Nyishi community. They seem to be making angry statements due to the rising interstate boundary conflicts in Kimin area.

In the FIR submitted to the SIT SP, the ANSU sought action against the trio under the appropriate section of the law.

“In the video, it can be clearly heard that three persons are using the word ‘Dafla’, which is considered a derogatory remark against the Nyishi community. They also warned the Nyishi community of dire consequences if any Nyishi comes down to Assam. It is pertinent to inform that the word ‘Dafla’ was replaced by the word ‘Nyishi’ in 2008 by Parliament because the community believes that the word itself was coined by outsiders against the Nyishi community,” the union stated in the FIR.

Meanwhile, according to a report, the Lakhimpur police have arrested two of the three persons for trying to create enmity between the people of the two states. All three are believed to be residents of North Lakhimpur district of Assam.