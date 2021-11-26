Tobacco products seized

AALO, 25 Nov: The police seized 93 packets of cigarettes, 478 packets of beedis, 1,014 packets of chewing tobacco and 705 packets of gutka during searches carried out in 11 shops in the vicinity of schools here in West Siang district on 24 November.

The searches were carried out in the shops in the vicinity of the government higher secondary school, the Government Nehru Memorial School in Puak Gumin, and the government secondary school in New Market by a team of police led by Aalo PS OC Inspector Y Riram.

SP Raja Banthia said that the police will continue to

take action against drugs and such violations of tobacco regulations in the future also. “Along with punitive action, awareness will be imparted to make the public and the shopkeepers aware,” he said. (DIPRO)