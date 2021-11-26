Dr Tali takes charge of BPGH

PASIGHAT, 25 Nov: General Medicine MD Dr Talung Tali took charge as the joint director of health services (JDHS) at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district recently, replacing Dr Dukhum Raina, who has been posted to TRIHMS, Naharlagun as chief medical superintendent.

East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh congratulated Dr Tali, and said that “his experience is expected to be helpful to the hospital and patients.”

The new JDHS gave assurance that attention will be given to quick and proper service to the patients, besides upgrading the hospital’s infrastructure.

“Doctors are our first and last line of defence. They walk the extra mile and take all the measures, ensuring the safety of doctors and patients,” he said, and sought cooperation from the public in keeping the hospital clean. (DIPRO)