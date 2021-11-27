SAD camps organized

LIKABALI, 26 Nov: The Lower Siang district administration and 15 other government departments provided services to the public during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp held at Kangku circle headquarters on 26 November.

The programme also featured a free health camp and a special Covid-19 vaccination drive, during which 20 persons received their first dose and 36 persons got their second dose of the vaccine.

The environment & forests department distributed saplings of various species.

The Tawang district administration conducted an SAD camp at Bongleng, one of the last Indian villages towards the Bhutan border.

All major and minor departments provided their services to the villagers during the camp, which also featured a free medical camp organized by the Tawang Monpa Employees Society in collaboration with Men Tse Khang (Sowa Rigpa). (DIPROs)