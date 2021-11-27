AKDDSU declares 24-hr dist bandh

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union (AKDDSU) has declared a 24-hour Kra Daadi district bandh on 9 December, continuing its protest against the state government for not meeting its demands.

The union had earlier enforced a 12-hour bandh on 16 November to press its demands including immediate posting of sufficient teachers in the district; one-time funding for infrastructural development; immediate conduct of interview for 18 posts of MTS under the APSSB; establishment of a well-equipped fire station; establishment of a multipurpose educational counselling centre with lodging facilities, etc.

Meanwhile, responding to the bandh, the state government has posted three teachers for the government higher secondary school in Palin, which was one among the many demands of the union.

However, addressing media persons at the press club here on Friday, AKDDSU general secretary Miching Anil said that “the number of posted teachers by the state government is not sufficient for the entire district.”

He said that, despite the shortage of teachers in the entire district, the government has transferred 10 teachers from the school, that too without replacing them with relievers.

“Therefore, we demand immediate posting of sufficient teachers and relievers for the GHSS, Palin,” he said.

Speaking on the second demand, Anil said that the state government should provide one-time funding for all infrastructure development in district headquarters Palin.

“There should be publication of official notification in the official gazette, deciding future course of action on infrastructures lying unused at Jamin, where around Rs 150 crores of funds have been invested by the state government,” he said.

Anil also said that, if the APSSB is not capable of conducting the examination for the remaining 18 posts of MTS, the state government should either direct the board to conduct it at the earliest or let it be done by the district administration.

“Though the interview for the posts of LDC and UDC has been conducted by the APSSB, MTS post has been lying vacant till date, despite repeated submission of representations to conduct the examination,” he said, claiming that the board has halted the same at the direction of the state government.

AKDDSU vice president Takam Chacha said that the district was created recently and, “despite many major fire incidents in the district, the state government is failing to establish a well-equipped fire station in the district.”

He said that the state government should immediately sanction funds and approve the construction of a fire station. He also said that the public, along with the Palin market committee, is ready to donate land for the construction of the same.

“If the state government is ready to sanction funds for the fire station, the union will ensure that land is provided for free, without any land compensation,” he said.