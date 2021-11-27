APCTA members call on RGU VC

RONO HILLS, 26 Nov: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA), led by its general secretary Tumbom Riba Jomoh called on RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha here on Friday to apprise him of issues pertaining to colleges affiliated to RGU.

The VC told the APCTA representatives that online examination has already been notified. “However, to protect the sanctity of examination, RGU will issue strict guidelines for conducting online examination,” he said.

Prof Kushwaha informed that the “mandatory six months course work for PhD shall be conducted in online mode; hence the issue of study leave may not likely hamper the in-service candidate for pursuing PhD in RGU.”

Emphasizing that the colleges affiliated to RGU are “one family,” the VC assured to reserve seats for faculty

members of government colleges of the state for pursuing PhD from RGU.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam informed that some colleges will also get financial aid from RGU to carry out research works.