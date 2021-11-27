FCI depot celebrates AKAM

[ Karyir Riba ]

TEZU, 26 Nov: The Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) Lohit food storage depot (FSD) celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) at the FCI godown in Telluliang on Wednesday.

The programme was organized to highlight the contributions and achievements of the FCI in Arunachal Pradesh and the country as a whole.

Itanagar-based FCI Regional Office AGM Smriti Kumar spoke about the contributions and achievements of the FCI.

The role played by the FCI during the pandemic was also highlighted, along with the achievements of the FCI in Arunachal, like introduction of fortified rice for distribution for MDM scheme in Namsai district and opening of an FSD in Khupa in Anjaw district.

Video clippings of procurement and storage, movement of foodgrains from surplus state to deficit state, and preservation and quality maintenance were shown during the programme.

Among others, Lohit DC Marge Sora, Lohit DFCSO Tamo Gamlin, Namsai DFCSO A Manchey and Sunpura ZPM Agenlu Minin Chaitom were present at the programme, which was attended by students and principals of various colleges, PDS beneficiaries and members of the Central Warehousing Corporation.