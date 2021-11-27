Training prog on honey cluster held

NAMSAI, 26 Nov: More than 450 participants, including women from SHGs, individuals from Namsai district and successful beekeepers from other districts of the state attended a training programme on ‘Pilot initiative for honey cluster for beekeeper of Namsai district’ here on Friday.

The programme was jointly organized by the horticulture, agriculture, textile & handicrafts and the State Rural Livelihoods Mission departments in collaboration with the National Bee Board (NBB), supported by the Namsai district administration.

In his keynote address, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar informed that the pilot project is the first of its kind in the state and will be replicated in other districts also by involving SHGs and interested beekeepers.

NBB Executive Director NK Patle presented the guidelines of the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, and promised to give all possible help and guidance to the state government in implementing the Honey Mission in the state.

Ramnagar (Haryana)-based Horticulture Deputy Director Billu Yadav informed about the establishment of the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre and production and collection of various beehive products.

Namsai KVK scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora and Jorhat (Assam)-based CSIR-NEIST senior scientist Dr Mantu Bhuyan apprised the participants of the different aspects of beekeeping.

Agriculture Deputy Director Techi Taura spoke on the “honeybee resource potential in Arunachal Pradesh” and the initiatives under the Honey Mission, while ArSLM COO Rakesh Srivastav dwelt on the role of SHGs under the ArSLM, and on the support mechanism for pilot development of honey cluster in Arunachal.

Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, Namsai DC RK Sharma, Horticulture Director Tage Tatung, Agriculture Director Anong Lego, panchayat leaders and officers of the agriculture and allied departments also participated in the programme.