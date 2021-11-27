Immunization activities reviewed

AALO, 26 Nov: The status of the immunization activities carried out in West Siang district was reviewed during a meeting of the district task force for special routine immunization, chaired by DC Penga Tato here on Thursday.

The DC exhorted the doctors to “give full vaccination coverage to the remaining target groups to eradicate many of the ailments from our society,” and called for “checking expiry and unprotected doses that may harm the children.”

DMO Dr Dubom Bagra urged all doctors to “deliver quality services and prepare their micro plan by 12 December.”

DFWO Dr Tomar Kamki spoke on the Har Ghar Dastak Covid-19 vaccination drive, while DPM Yomto Lollen dwelt on “feedbacks through intensive and proper survey and portal mapping, etc.”

WHO MO Dr Sarugbam Victoria also spoke.

The MOs also raised the problems related to handling the twin issues of immunization and Covid-19 vaccination “due to lack of funding.”

Logistic support is a must to carry out the tasks ahead on time, they said. (DIPRO)