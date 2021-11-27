Union health min visits Tawang

TAWANG, 26 Nov: Rs 64,000 crores will be invested to establish “healthy health infrastructure” in the country in the coming five years, union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandviya said on Friday.

The minister, who arrived here on a daylong visit, interacted with the health officials of Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital, and said that the central government is working to provide health security to all through its various health welfare schemes.

“We have to work with Ayushman Bharat digital health mission. This will enable us to know the history of a patient and can provide quality health service,” he said.

Health Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan described the overall health scenario of Arunachal Pradesh, and apprised the union minister of the Covid management, vaccination status, etc.

The Indian Medical Association’s state unit president Dr Lobsang Tsetim placed a request that TRIHMS in Naharlagun be taken over by the central government “for its future sustainability, quality education and service.”

Dr Tsetim also raised the urgent need for a super speciality hospital in the state and “the need of massive reformation in all the existing PHCs.”

The union minister visited the hospital’s IPD ward, interacted with the patients, and distributed fruits. He also visited the jan aushadi dispensary of the hospital. (DIPRO)