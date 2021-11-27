APSSB declares final results of CHSL exam, some posts not filled for want of skill

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The final results of the combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination, 2021, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for recruitment of candidates for the posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, record keeper/record clerk/computer operator, data entry operator, laboratory assistant and agriculture field assistant were declared on 22 November.

A total of 22,660 candidates out of the 37,770 who had applied for the posts appeared for the examination, the board said in a press release.

“Candidates could not be recommended against 17 posts of LDC in various district establishments, one post of LDC in the directorate general of police, one post of data entry operator in the chief electoral office and two posts of record keeper/record clerk/computer operator in the TRIHMS, because of candidates not qualifying the skill test and fulfilling district domicile requirement,” APSSB Secretary Santosh Kr Rai said.

In the last examination, which was conducted for recruitment of candidates for the posts of LDC/JSA, etc, in March this year, only 8,829 candidates out of 25,731 had appeared, the release said.

“The significant jump in attendance from 34 percent to 60 percent indicates that the faith of the candidates on merit-based recruitment by APSSB has been reinstated,” Rai said.

“Also, during the last recruitment, only 11 out of 255 candidates had qualified the typing test and computer application test, whereas in CHSL 2021, 177 out of 498 candidates have qualified the skill test. This shows enhanced level of preparation and awareness among the candidates,” Rai said.

The written examination for these posts was conducted on 3 October and the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates was declared on 6 October. The skill test was conducted from 19-21 November at RGU, Doimukh in 11 batches with respect to those candidates who were shortlisted for the posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, record keeper/record clerk/computer operator.

The test consisted of typing test on computer at 35 wpm as per the recruitment rules, and basic computer application test in MS Office.

Since the skill test was of qualifying nature, only those candidates who qualified the skill test made it to the final list for the posts of LDC/JSA and record keeper. There was no requirement of skill test for the posts of agriculture field assistant and laboratory assistant, the release added.

The board completed the examination within six months from the date of advertisement.