APCC demands restoration of Pasighat-Pangin and Aalo road

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: Condemning the state government for neglecting the hardships faced by the people of Siang, West Siang and Shi-Yomi districts after the washing away of the Pasighat-Pangin and Aalo road in June, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded that the government speed up the construction of “the concaved highway and the 10-km track” there.

“There is total block in regular road transaction, such as smooth movement of fuel truck, ration and supply lorries of essential commodities severely affecting people’s lives in the districts,” APCC vice president Mina Toko said in a press release on Friday.

She said that the locals of the three districts tried to restore connectivity by constructing a bamboo bridge, but it eventually broke away after being hit by boulders and falling rocks.

“The contingency 10-km one-way dirt track surfaced by locals for communication has numerous potential threats and danger due to uneven technical assistance,” Toko said, adding that even the movement of light motor vehicles on the road is “forceful and often hampered by persistent mudslides as there is no emergency or rapid crisis assistance.”

“The state government could have given rapid response and critical repair of washed out highway or a temporary technical extension to the said track, but it is disappointing to learn that it’s been seven months the state government is yet to initiate survey and damage assessment,” the APCC said, and criticized the government for “exhibiting irresponsibility towards the priorities and attention that the people of the three districts require at the moment.”