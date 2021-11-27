Workshop on e-BAAT conducted

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: Over 100 students took part in a workshop on ‘electronic banking awareness and training’ (e-BAAT), organized by the commerce department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Friday.

The workshop, which was held in collaboration with Canara Bank’s Itanagar branch at the initiative of the RBI, was aimed at creating awareness about electronic banking mechanisms.

The participants were informed about various topics relevant to the current digital banking system and the upcoming initiatives of the RBI, like the USSD, which will enable secure and safe banking transactions even in remote areas where internet facilities are absent.

RBI Guwahati Office Manager Kishan Kumar and Canara Bank’s Itanagar branch chief manager Sunil Kumar were the resource persons.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan and Commerce HoD Dr AK Pandey also spoke.