DBC holds graduation ceremony

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: Don Bosco College (DBC), Jollang on Saturday organized its joint graduation ceremony cum felicitation prorgamme for the rank holders of 2019-20 and 2020-21 batches.

Health Minister Alo Libang and Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom handed over the degree certificates along with mementoes to the students.

Libang wished all the newly graduated students a bright future.

The achievers of the college were also felicitated on the occasion.

Principal Rev Fr (Dr) Josh George highlighted the achievements of the college and advised the students to equip themselves to deal with the future challenges and excel in their career.

Earlier, the graduation day/ceremony was declared open by Director Rev Fr CC Jose. Vice Principal Rev Fr Athili Martin also spoke on the occasion.