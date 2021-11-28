Social service in Hapoli

ZIRO, 27 Nov: The Lower Subansiri district administration on Saturday organized a social service at Padi Yubey Outdoor Stadium in Hapoli in view of the state’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Besides the officials of the district administration, the ex-servicemen and members of Apatani Women Association Ziro joined the social service.

DC Somcha Lowang said that a series of social services will be organized across the Ziro-Hapoli township area. The pachayat leaders will also be engaged to ensure cleanliness in the rural areas, the DC said. (DIPRO)