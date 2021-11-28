DC hands over loan sanction letter to 17 SHGs

PALIN, 27 Nov: Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala handed over loan sanction letters to 17 self help groups (SHGs)under the Atma Nirbhar Krishi/ Bagwani Yojana.

Tala asked the beneficiaries to utilize the sanctioned amount for the purpose for which it is has been sanctioned.

The DC advised the SHGs that they may seek technical inputs from the agriculture and horticulture departments for cultivation practices.

He lauded the SBI’s Palin branch manager for playing a proactive role in getting the loans sanctioned. He urged the bank to expedite the loan process of the remaining applicants.

SBI’s Palin Branch Manager Deepankar Borah, Horticulture Development Officer Tai Janu, Agriculture Development Officer Tojo Basar, and Cluster Coordinator, Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission Khyoda Mariam were also present. (DIPRO)