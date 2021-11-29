Legal awareness prog held

NEW DARI, 28 Nov: Villagers, GBs, members of women’s organizations, panchayat members and others participated in a legal awareness camp organized at New Dari village in Leparada district by the Upper Subansiri District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) along with the Basar-based legal aid clinic recently.

During the camp, Upper Subansiri DLSA Chairman Tage Halley dwelt on the synergy between customary law (Assam Frontier Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945 and the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act, 2021, while advocate Mijum Doke spoke on the Indian adoption law and the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the POCSO Act, 2012, and advocate Ito Riram explained the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. (DIPRO)