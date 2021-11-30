Anini FC win 14th Ita Pulu Memorial Football Cup

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 29 Nov: Anini FC emerged the winners in the 14th edition of the Ita Pulu Memorial Football Cup Tournament after defeating Koronu FC in the final match played at the Kera aa Jubilee ground here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Monday.

Anini FC won by a goal (2-1) and walked away with the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while the runner-up team received Rs 50,000 along with their trophy.

Emu Linggi (Anini FC) was declared the hero of the match. He also won the highest scorer’s title with 11 goals.

Jerameel Jamoh (Koronu FC) was the best player of the tournament, while Saiba Mihu (Anini FC) won the best goalkeeper’s title.

Thirty-two teams, including five girls’ teams, from districts like LDV, Dibang Valley, Anjaw and Lohit participated in the tournament this year.

The tournament was organized by the Naba Ita Pulu Memorial Football Cup Committee, in collaboration with the youth affairs & sports department and the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women. The themes of the tournament were ‘Say no to drugs’ and ‘Women empowerment’.

LDV DC KN Damo, Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, DSO Raju Mipi, family members of late Ita Pulu, and other dignitaries were present at the closing ceremony.