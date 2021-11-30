Para Badminton Championship, 2021 held

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: The second state level Para Badminton Championship 2021, which was organized by the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), concluded at the MLA Cottage indoor badminton stadium here on Sunday.

Tame Tallang and Dangu Talik won the gold and the silver medal, respectively, in the men’s singles SU-5 category. Lemkhul Mossang won the bronze medal in this category.

In the men’s doubles SI-4 category, the duo of Obang Pangu and Taje Pali won the gold medal and Techi Takia and Techi Tade Tara bagged the silver medal. The bronze medal in this category went to Taba Payeng and Talin Maying.

In the men’s doubles SU-5 class, Tame Tallang and Dangu Talik won the gold medal, and the silver medal was won by Lemkhul Mossang and Bamang Tapung.

In the men’s singles SI-4 category, Biri Takar, Tai Kaha and Bamang Radhe won the gold, silver and bronze medal, respectively.

In the wheelchair category, Mudang Yabyang and Maying Talin won the gold and the silver medal, respectively.

PCI member Vikas Kumar Mahato, who is also the assistant secretary of the Paralympic Association of Assam, attended the championship as observer, PAA secretary-general Techi Sonu informed in a release.