APCDPOWA mourns demise of CDPO Nelo Umbrey

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Child Development Project Officers’ Welfare Association (APCDPOWA) expressed shock and grief over the sudden and untimely demise of Nirjuli CDPO Nelo Umbrey on 28 November in Naharlagun, and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Members of the association, led by Itanagar CDPO Jaya Taba offered floral tributes to late Umbrey at her residence in Naharlagun before her body was taken to Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district for the last rites.

They also observed a two-minute silence in a condolence meeting at the WCD directorate here on Monday as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

Umbrey had joined government service in 1996 and was posted at the Wakro ICDS project in Lohit district as CDPO, and later served in Hunli-Kronli, Anini, Roing and Balijan, before joining her duties in Nirjuli.

“She was a sincere and dedicated officer and served the department for more than 25 years, which the organization shall always remember,” APCDPOWA president Kara Juna Tebe said in a condolence message.

Umbrey is survived by her husband Dr Mika Umpa and two sons.