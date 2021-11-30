Police seek public’s help in identifying body

DOIMUKH, 29 Nov: The Papum Pare rural police have sought the help of the public in identifying a dead body which was found at the Denka river in Doimukh on Sunday.

Doimukh Police Station OC Inspector Inya Ete informed that the police on Sunday received a written information from Dengka-I GB Taba Tagam, stating that an unidentified body of a male (non-APST) was found at the Dengka river by the villagers. “On receipt of the information, a case (No 11/2021 u/s 174 CrPC) was registered and investigation launched,” Ete said.

An inquest was conducted and no foul play is suspected. The dead body is being kept in the morgue of the RK Mission Hospital in Itanagar for identification.

“In this regard, a WT message has been sent to the Assam counterpart for identification,” the OC said, and appealed to the general public to help the police in identifying the body.