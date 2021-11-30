CRPF constructs multipurpose passengers’ sheds in Kaimai

KAIMAI, 29 Nov: The 36th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under its civic action programme constructed two multipurpose passengers’ waiting sheds – one at the Kaimai turning point on the Khonsa-Deomali road, and the other in Kaimai village – in Tirap district.

The sheds can also be used by the locals to sell their agriculture and horticulture produces.

While dedicating the two structures to the people of Tirap, DIGP Rajeev Ranjan said that “these two sheds have been constructed following a request from the villagers, particularly the women.”

The DIGP expressed hope that the civic action by the CRPF would further strengthen the relationship between the paramilitary forces and the locals.

Kaimai village chief Khamwang Lowang, on behalf of the villagers expressed gratitude to the battalion for providing the two structures.

The battalion’s Commandant Pawan Kumar Singh, Second-in-Command Bhavesh Choudhary, Deputy Commandant MS Yadav, Khonsa ZPM Wanghong Panka, GB Tawang Wangsa, public leader Lankham Wangsu and GPC Wangja Wangsa attended the inaugural function.