Students taken on exposure tour of capital

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: The Samagra Shiksha (ISSE) conducted a three-day exposure tour in the state capital for selected elementary level students from all the districts of the state recently.

Samagra Shiksha Deputy State Project Director Neelam Tan flagged off the tour from the SS (ISSE) office here.

“The students were exposed to various historically, educationally and socially important sites in the state capital, and were also made to understand the core idea and purpose of proper education,” the office stated in a press release.

It said that the students were also taken to learning institutes of prominence, such as Rajiv Gandhi University, the NERIST, Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic, etc.

During their visit to the civil secretariat, the students were administered pledge on the Indian Constitution by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, it said.

Education Commissioner Niharika Rai commended the students on being selected for the tour on the basis of their educational performance.

At RGU, Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha explained to the students how the future of the society lies in the hands of the children and how they can contribute towards socioeconomic progress of the society.

The students were also taken to the Itanagar gonpa, the biological park, the state museum, the science centre and the Naharlagun railway station.