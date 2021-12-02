World AIDS Day observed across state

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: World AIDS Day was observed across the state with various awareness programmes on Wednesday. This year’s theme is ‘End Inequalities. End AIDS. End Pandemic.’

In the state capital, an awareness ride was organized from Itanagar to Lekhi by bullet riders composed of the Royal Arunachal Riders, Arunachal Bullet Club, Gliding Piranhas, Gurkha Riders, Decant Souls and Tani Riders to mark the day.

Earlier, MLA and adviser to the education minister, Kento Rina flagged off the awareness ride from Akashdeep Complex here. He asked everyone to contribute in creating awareness about HIV and AIDS as it can affect any one.

“As there is no definite cure and no vaccine against HIV, awareness is the only way to prevent it,” he added.

During a programme organized by the APSACS at Arunodaya University in Lekhi, Naharlagun, Director of Health Services Dr M Lego stressed on the importance of good mental health to have a healthy body. “HIV/AIDS can be prevented and controlled only if we have proper knowledge,” he added.

APSACS Project Director Dr Riken Rina who said, “The epidemic of HIV has been in existence for the last many years but till today there is no cure for HIV and the human race is yet to develop a vaccine against HIV. The only answer against HIV is your knowledge and awareness.”

While highlighting the menace of drug abuse and the correlation between drug usage and HIV, he informed that “Arunachal Pradesh stands first in heroin drug abuse, third in alcohol consumption, inhalants and ganja abuse among entire states and union territories in India.”

Vice Chancellor of Arunodaya University, Dr VN Sharma asked students to stay away from addictive substances like tobacco, gutkah, and cigarettes.

Associate professor and part of the bullet riders Tumbom Lily Jamoh, APSACS Deputy Director (BSD) Dr A Borang and Arunachal Network of Positive People president Yumrin Nokpa also spoke.

Aalo: A 24 km-long walkathon was organized by the Mothers’ Vision, a local NGO from Aalo to Kamba to mark the World AIDS Day here in West Siang district.

A team of former addicts participated in the walkathon by creating awareness amongst people on issues like drugs and alcohol abuse, HIV/AIDS and safe driving.

Earlier, Minister for Industries, Textiles & Handicrafts, Tumke Bagra flagged-off the event in presence of West Siang Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato, MLA-cum-advisor law & justice Kento Jini and MLA-cum-advisor to home, tax & excise and narcotics Nyamar Karbak.

The 2nd AAP Bn. Commandant, Tumme Amo, along with his team of officers, besides DSP and Aalo police station OC Yomken Riram also participated in the events to motivate participants.

ITANAGAR: The NSS unit of Dera Natung Government College here also observed World Aids Day. Principal Dr MQ Khan encouraged the students to get involved in raising awareness among the people about the HID/AIDS, its modes of transmission and preventive measures.

Associate Professor Dr P Nanda also shared some key measures to prevent or reduce the chance of HIV-AIDS infection.

PASIGHAT: NGO Sheep Society observed World AIDS Day by involving a huge number of migrant people here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

An awareness programme on HIV-AIDS and counseling was held for the migrant population with the support of Arunachal Pradesh States Aids Control Society under the Targeted Intervention (TI) project on migrants, the Society’s chairman Tenia Tering said in a release.

Free HIV/AIDS testing were also conducted and IEC materials, like posters, pamphlets etc and condoms distributed to the participants.

TI Project Manager Moll Ragyor and TI Project Counselor Bagi Rina led the society in organizing the programme.