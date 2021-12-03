Indigenous Faith Day celebrated

AALO, 2 Dec: Indigenous Faith Day was celebrated with traditional gaiety here in West Siang district on Wednesday.

Attending the event, Tirap DDSE Hortum Loyi stressed on preservation and promotion of the state’s age-old faith and culture, and exhorted the Central Kargu Gamgi (CKG) to “infuse zeal and dynamism among the young generation on whose shoulders onus lie to protect it.”

He also released an audio album titled ‘Donyi Gui’, and felicitated the artists.

Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, former chief secretary Tabom Bam and West Siang DC Penga Tato also stressed the need to promote and preserve the state’s age-old culture.

Chief patron Doi Ado released the IFCSAP calendar.

CKG president Mogi Ori and secretary Lojen Kamcham spoke on the significance of the day, and on the efforts being made to safeguard the indigenous culture and faith from erosion.

Earlier, believers of the indigenous faith took out a colourful procession in tradition attires.

In Lower Subansiri district, members from 12 meder nelos across the Ziro valley participated in the Indigenous Faith Day celebration in Hapoli.

Addressing the gathering, advisor to CM Tai Tagak said, “Our traditions and culture are the essence of our identity. Practicing and preserving it should be the responsibility of all the Arunachalees.”

Exhorting the youths to be the torchbearers in saving the state’s rich heritage from foreign influences, he said, “Modernization should not be at the cost of losing your identity. Our identity is enshrined in our culture passed on to us by our forefathers.”

Tagak felicitated the priests of all the meder nelos. Late Mihin Kani and late Nani Tachang were felicitated posthumously for their contributions towards the growth of the Apatani Danyi Piilo Meder Nellos, and Mudang Elyu and Millo Pugang were awarded for their research work and publications in the field of indigenous faith and culture.

Responding to an appeal by the Apatani Danyi Piilo Meder Nelo Council (ADPMNC) and the district IFSCAP unit for the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, he informed that “the matter is in the Supreme Court of India and pending hearing.” Tagak meanwhile assured to “personally monitor” the encroachment issues pertaining to the Danyi Piilo ground in Hapoli.

Among others, Indigenous Affairs Director Tayi Taggu and ADPMNC president Hage Tabyo also spoke.

Cultural presentations by Galo, Tagin, Nyishi and Mishing troupes, along with display of Apatani costumes were the highlights of the celebration.

Earlier, Tagak inaugurated the Tribal Culture Centre at the Danyi Piilo ground. (DIPROs)