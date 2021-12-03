MOLO, 2 Dec: Thirteen government departments provided their services to the public during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organized at Molo village in Siang district on Tuesday.

The services included renewal and issuing of ration cards, issuing of MGNREGS job cards and various certificates, issuing of forms under the CM Arogya Arunachal Yojana and the PM Jan Arogya Yojana, etc.

Awareness on the PM Awas Yojana, the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Dulari Kanya Scheme and the Swachh Bharat Mission was also generated during the camp. (DIPRO)