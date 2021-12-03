RWD not implementing PMGSY projects properly

A large number of PMGSY road projects in the state have been big failures. Corrupt practices, especially the percentage collection system, are alleged to be the main reasons for the failure of these projects. RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam recently took stock of major ongoing road construction works under the PMGSY during his tour of Upper Subansiri district from 18-19 November. He emphasized on timely completion of the projects without compromising on quality and the specifications of the DPRs.

It is good to see the RWD minister making tours of the districts to get firsthand knowledge of the ground reality. Perhaps he should make such visits at regular intervals. The PMGSY road projects have been a big failure, especially in districts like East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Upper Subansiri, Papum Pare, etc. Besides this, complaints of poor quality work have been received from across the state. The RWD, which is the implementing agency of the PMGSY in the state, has let down the people of the state on several occasions. It is time the minister, engineers and other officials associated with the RWD deeply introspected. Their repeated failure to execute the PMGSY road projects properly is not only harming the image of the state but also denying the people of interior Arunachal the right to the proper roads. A good road is the key to a good future. The future of the state cannot be allowed to be destroyed by a few greedy people.