KHONSA, 2 Dec: The textile & handicrafts (T&H) department of Tirap district celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) at the district sales emporium here on Thursday.

During the celebration, a good number of textile and handicraft items, including traditional necklaces and gift items, were displayed and sold at reasonable prices.

DC Taro Mize said that the department is doing its best to motivate SHGs and dropout students by engaging them in the textile and handicrafts sector. (DIPRO)