Sainik School celebrates Navy Day

NIGLOK, 4 Dec: Navy Day was celebrated at the Sainik School here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Attending the celebration, East Siang SP Sujit Kumar Jha spoke about his school days at the Sainik School in Tilaiya, Jharkhand.

Sainik School Principal, Commander Praveen Kumar Pola spoke on Navy Day and the golden victory year celebration of the Indian Navy to mark the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

5th IRBn Commandant Aishwarya Sharma, Squadron

Leader LR Jote, Ruksin PS OC Abraham Taying, administrative officers and the teachers of the school attended the programme.