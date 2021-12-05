RIWATCH organizes training prog for farmers

KHINJILI, 4 Dec: The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) here in Lower Dibang Valley district organized a training programme for selected farmers on cultivation of vegetables and herbs.

Koronu ADO Kato Tayeng delivered a lecture on ‘Seasonal vegetables prospects for organic growth – opportunities and challenges’, while Koronu HDO M Pait spoke on the role of fruits as nutrition supplements.

Local progressive farmer Gulai Mihu presented a practical demonstration on vermicomposting.

The RIWATCH has adopted 150 farmers from 15 villages for growing selected vegetables and herbal medicines. Seeds have already been provided to the farmers.

Fifty-five farmers from Iduli, Jia, Emuli, Rukmo, Abali, Balek, Koronu, Bolung and Simari attended the training programme.

RIWATCH Executive Director Vijay Swami and project coordinator Ashilo Linggi Ehili were present during the programme. (DIPRO)