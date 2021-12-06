Si-Donyi Football Championship begins

DAPORIJO, 5 Dec: The Si-Donyi Football Championship, being organized as part of the central Si-Donyi festival celebration, began here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

The opening match was played between Golden Academy FC (GAFC) and JNX FC. GAFC won the match by 3-1 goals.

GAFC’s Raje Mara netted the first goal through a penalty kick. However, JNX FC equalized it through a goal from Tania Nibe within the first half.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the end of the first half.

In the second half, Ren Nalo scored two goals to seal the victory for GAFC.

Attending the opening ceremony, ARCS Larji Rigia advised the teams to play the game in a friendly manner and maintain the spirit of sportsmanship.

GHSS Daporijo Vice Principal Noye Kurdu also advised the participating teams to play the game as per the rules and regulations laid down by the organizing committee.

Festival committee chairman Dosh Dasi asked the players to stick to the rules, regulations and conditions prescribed by the organizing committee to avoid penalty.

He also recalled the pioneers under whose initiative the festival (Si-Donyi) was first celebrated here in 1975.

Tagin Cultural Society executive member Vishal Dui and All Tagin Youth Organization president Damkesh Maying also attended the opening ceremony.