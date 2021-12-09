MLA seeks people’s cooperation

LIROMOBA, 8 Dec: Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak on Wednesday called upon the people to cooperate with and support the state government for the overall development of the state.

“An area or state cannot develop if there is no support from the people; hence the government and its representatives would always need your constant collaboration and motivation,” Karbak said after inaugurating a ‘water treatment plant (WTP)-cum-water tank’ here in West Siang district.

The MLA said that, with the inauguration of the WTP, “Liromoba township is fully connected with proper drinking water for at least the next 4-5 decades.”

Funded under the State Annual Development Agenda, the 68,000-litre WTP has the capacity to provide tapped water supply to around 1,900 households.

Among others, West Siang DC Penga Tato, ZPM Babom Romin and PHE&WS EE Toney Ete were present on the occasion.