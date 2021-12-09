Legal awareness prog conducted

YOMCHA, 8 Dec: The Yomcha unit of the APWWS, in collaboration with the APSCW and the Aalo APWWS unit conducted a legal awareness programme here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

Attending the programme, which saw the participation of women from various villages, HoDs, GBs, panchayat members and anganwadi workers, APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi urged the women to know their rights and privileges, and dwelt on the government’s welfare schemes for women.

Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak also called for creating awareness among women about their rights, and APSCW member Hoksum Ori spoke on the role of the commission in dealing with issues related to women.

Liyum Padu spoke on domestic violence, MO Dr Lopin Gadi on drug abuse and alcoholism, and advocate Jorik Bagra on property rights of women in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mother’s Vision chairperson Jumde Gamlin elaborated the role of parents, growing problems among young girls and boys, and the role of women as mothers.

Aalo APWWS unit president Marbom Bagra was also present at the programme. (DIPRO)