Travel XP channel to telecast show on Arunachal’s culture

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: Travel XP channel is all set to telecast a show on Arunachal’s rich and diverse culture next year.

The show, which will have six to seven episodes of 30 minutes’ duration, will be telecast in 40+ countries in 19 different languages, including English.

The director of the show, Rohan Patoley, addressing a press conference at the press club here on Tuesday informed that his team was in the state for the last 33 days to shoot for the show, starting from Jairampur, covering most parts of eastern Arunachal, and ending the shoot in Ziro on Tuesday.

“We have tried to incorporate everything from the state’s music to food to culture to landscape in about six to seven episodes and make it entertaining,” Patoley said.

Line producer of the show, Bengia Mrinal said that “the best components of the areas” will be telecast. “We have tried to show the untouched, hidden parts of the state in the show. Through this show we want to focus on quality tourism, not quantity tourism,” he said.

Producer of the show, Santosh Singh informed that the show will be telecast from the first week of March next year.