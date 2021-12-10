WCD dept. organizes awareness prog on PoSH Act

KHONSA, 9 Dec: The women and child development department organized an awareness programme on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here on Thursday.

The Act, commonly referred to as the ‘PoSH Act’ was notified in 2013 to provide a safe and secure environment to women at the workplace.

Female employees from various departments attended the programme and they were made aware of the Act and about the constitution of internal complaint committee and its role in redressing sexual harassment at workplace.

One Stop Centre administrator Phojam Aboh gave a presentation on sexual harassment, its types and how to make a complaint.

Earlier, WCD deputy director Hacham Bangsia spoke about the aims, objectives and the importance of the programme.

An interactive session was also held with the participants. DIPRO