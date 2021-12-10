NHM cancels appointments following protest

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: Under pressure, the National Health Mission (NHM) on Wednesday directed the Pakke-Kessang district health department to cancel recruitment of district programe management staffs including District Programme Manager (DPM) District Account Manager (DAM) District Data Manager (DDM) and District Community Mobilizer (DCM).

Mission director C.R Khampa, issued the cancellation order, just days after the All Pakke-Kessang District Students’ Union (APKDSU) declared a 12 hours district bandh.

The APKDSU alleged that there were gross anomalies in the contractual posts recruitment process.

It claimed that Pakke-Kessang DMO had violated the recruitment rules of contractual posts by promoting serving contractual block programme management staff in the aforementioned advertised posts without conducting interviews.

The APKDSU have demanded the authorities for immediate re-conduct of examination, transfer of district medical officer (DMO) and district reproductive child health officer from the Pakke-Kessang district.

In its order NHM mission director C.R Khampa observed “The process adopted in recruitment of DPMSU staff (DAM & DDM) of Pakke-Kessang district is not as per the existing NHM terms of reference (ToR) nor was there any specific direction from the headquarters to do so. Therefore, it is directed that the whole process of recruitment be canceled with immediate effect and initiate recruitment of DPMSU staff as per NHM guidelines.”