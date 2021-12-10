CS asks edn. dept. to prepare action plan to enhance quality of education

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: Chief secretary Naresh Kumar asked the education department to prepare an action plan to enhance the quality of education in Arunachal.

“Delivering quality teaching must be the primary goal and objective of the education department in order to improve the education sector in the state,” Kumar said at a meeting on ‘Mission Shiksha’ of the education department here on Thursday. He asked the department to prepare an action plan with key results to be achieved with timeline.

The CS said there is a need to improve the quality of education in the state.

“Arunachal is one of the lowest ranked states as per the NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index and Dashboard 2020-21 report, which was released on third June this year,” the chief secretary said and asked the department not to dwell on the report and find ways to improve the status of the education sector.

He also admitted that there is need for infrastructure development of the educational institutions in the state.

To achieve the goal of quality education, he suggested various measures.

He told the department to build a continuous performance evaluation system for both the teachers and students with indicators as per the indicators of the NITI Aayog and the union ministry of education.

Kumar also directed them to identify gap analysis and plan actions accordingly to fill-up the gap in teaching and learning outcomes.

In-service teachers training, exposure training tours to the best performing states in education in India were some of the major points suggested by the Chief secretary to improve the quality of teaching.

He said that the learning process should be enhanced and upgraded as per the unprecedented changes of the present education system. Kumar advised the use of modern technologies, like interactive screen which will develop excitement and curiosity among the students to learn.

Education commissioner Niharika Rai and UD special secretary Sachin Rana among others attended the meeting.