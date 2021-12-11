ANYA accuses CM, relatives of corruption

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Friday alleged Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his relatives of being involved in a multi-crore scam and misuse of funds under various departments.

The Association however did not substantiate their allegation.

ANYA has demanded CM issue clarification with valid reasoning on the claims within 15 days, failing which it has threatened to launch democratic movement demanding his resignation from the post.

The association claimed that there were scams involving the CM under Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana (RGGVY), Panchayat, Hydro Power among others.

Addressing the media at the press club here on Friday, ANYA president Byabang Joram claimed that the funds under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) were misused during Khandu’s tenure as in-charge. Joram alleged that the CM has misused the funds under the scheme by diverting it to non-forest activities.

He said, “An amount of Rs. 188.40 Cr. (approx) was sanctioned in March 2021, which has been used without proper implementation of CAMPA related works.”

“Likewise, during his (CM) tenure as in-charge of the department, an amount of Rs. 400 Cr was sanctioned as dispersed under CAMPA. And, considering the loopholes in the execution of the scheme, a legal notice was served to the department seeking CBI enquiry. However, till date there is no response from the CM as well as the state government,” he said adding ‘that it clearly indicates that the fund was misused and siphoned off through fake bills by the officials and the local politicians.’

Joram further said almost all the business and contract works in West Kameng and Tawang districts are controlled by different firms owned by Khandu family.

He further said that Namsai and Tawang districts get the lion’s share of the state funds with CM and DCM relatives controlling the businesses.