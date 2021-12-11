Awareness prog. on accreditation of large cardamom nursery conducted

HAYULIANG, 10 Dec: The ICAR-KVK Anjaw in collaboration with the directorate of arecanut and spices development (DASD) under union ministry of agriculture and farmer’s welfare conducted an awareness programme on ‘accredited large cardamom nursery in Anjaw district’ on 8 December.

Director of Kerala based DASD Dr. Homey Cheriyan, in his address, elucidated about the benefits of quality planting material and better productivity of large cardamom.

Sharing his experience of field visit in Chaglagam circle, he encouraged participants to come forward to adopt good cultivation practice and quality planting materials by establishing ‘accredited sucker nursery’ locally.

Anjaw deputy commissioner Talo Jerang gave emphasis on importance of awareness-cum-training programme conducted by KVK in collaboration with directorate of Arecanut and Spices. He assured all possible help under close coordination of dept of horticulture, DASD and KVK.

During the technical session, deputy director of DASD Dr. Femina informed about the scientific method to establish accredited large cardamom nursery.

Other resource person and assistant director of Spices Board, Simanta Saikia spoke on topics like, cultivation practices, disease and pest and post-harvest management of large cardamom and nursery establishment in Anjaw district.

Anjaw DHO Charo Lowang also spoke on the occasion.

A total of 90 progressive large cardamom farmers and Farmers Producer Company members of Anjaw district took part in the programme.