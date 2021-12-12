8th CM’s Sub-Veteran, Veteran State Ranking Badminton Tournament concludes

DOIMUKH, 11 Dec: The 8th Chief Minister Sub-Veteran and Veteran State Ranking Badminton Tournament, 2021, which was organized by Papum Pare District Badminton Association under the aegis of Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA), concluded here on Saturday.

Laa Ribe and Taw Yania won the men’s 50 years and the women’s 40 years singles titles.

Ribe from Kra Daadi defeated Karmo Riram of West Siang 21-12, 21-9, while Yania beat Tarak Kayum of Leparada 21-13, 21-15 in the finals played at Rono Hall here on Saturday.

The bronze medals in the men’s 50 years single events were bagged by Kenjum Rina of West Siang and Taanu Tamin of Kra Daadi.

Yane Kamsar from Kra Daadi and Pema Ladon from Capital Complex won the bronze medals in the women’s singles 40 years category.

In the men’s singles 55 years category, Dobin Lendo of Leparada was given a walk-over against Nyumyom Sora of Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board (APPSCB) in the final on Friday. S Sumnyan from Capital Complex and Tayu Gara from Leparada bagged the bronze medal in this category.

Jarsa Gamlin and Karmo Riram from West Siang beat Nabam Kiran and Taba Lazi from the host district 21-12, 21-11 in the final to win the men’s 50 years doubles title.

The bronze medals in this category went to Dobin Lendo and Arup Buragohain of Leparada and Capital Complex and Laa Ribe and Taanu Tamin of Kra Daadi.

In the men’s singles 45 years category, Monya Riba from Leparada beat Laa Ribe 18-21, 21-13, 21-10 to win the title.

The bronze medals in this category went to Tai Mama of Kurung Kumey and Tania Bendu of Lower Subansiri.

A Mossang and D Taipodia from Changlang beat Jarsa Gamlin and Karmo Riram of West Siang 21-15 21-19 and won the men’s 45 years’ doubles title. Kenjum Rina and Lee Sora and Somar Potom and Tumpe Boje from West Siang bagged the bronze medals.

The men’s 40 years doubles title was won by A Mossang and D Taipodia, beating Tomar Ango and Toni Bam of Leparada 21-18, 21-15 in the final. The bronze medals in this category were won by Chemthak Rangloham and K Socia of Tirap and Bhupender Sharma and Dilip Gurung of Capital Complex.

The pair of Apomo Linggi and Open Melo from Lower Dibang Valley beat the duo of A Mossang and D Taipodia of Changlang 21-17, 21-19 and won the men’s 35 years doubles title. Tomar Ango and Toni Bam from Leparada and Gungte Yangfo and Monya Riba from East Kameng and Leparada bagged the bronzes in this category.

Dekio Gumja from APPSCB beat Open Melo of LDV 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 to win the men’s singles title in the 35 years category.

Modo Diyum from APPSCB and M Hazarika from Longding won the bronze medals in this category.

Open Melo of LDV pairing with Boni Yupu from Kra Daadi beat the pair of Dekio Gumja from APPSCB and Yane Kamsar of Kra Daadi (21-10 21-16) and won the mixed doubles title in the 35 years category. The third positions were won by the pairs of Tomar Ango and Taw Yania and M Hazarika and Pema Ladon.

In the women’ doubles 35 years category, Boni Yupu and Yane Kamsar from Kra Daadi beat Tarak Kayum and Taw Yania of Leparada to twin the title. Mepung Pangia and Yase Bagang of East Kameng and Ama Jajimulu and Pema Ladon of Capital Complex won the bronze medals.

Boni Yupu from Kra Daadi was the winner of the women’s singles in the 35 years category and Mariyam Sonam of East Kameng was the runner-up. Jajimlu Ama from Anjaw and Lina Kaki from Capital Complex secured the third positions.

In the men’s singles 40 years category, Byabang Jamja of Kurung Kumey and Tai Mama won the first and second place respectively, while Karpe Kaye from West Siang and Tapak Mra from Capital Complex won the third place.

The closing ceremony was attended by MLA Techi Kaso and Arunachal Cricket Association vice president Nabam Vivek.

A total of 198 players participated in the tournament, said tournament director Penya Bagra.

Nich Bapu was the tournament observer.