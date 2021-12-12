APLS foundation day observed

KHONSA, 11 Dec: Tirap unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) observed its 15th foundation day on 6 December last at Hangpan Dada Memorial Park here, four days ahead of the statewide celebrations.

Wangse Hosai of Kaimai village, a retired employee of the education department and T Tongluk, a senior citizen and an eminent writer of Tirap attended the programme as the resource persons of Khapa language.

Speaking on the occasion, WRGC Deomali assistant professor and APLS Tirap unit president, Gankhu Sumnyan urged the youngsters of Noksa,Tupi and Pullong villages to take keen interest in saving their endangered dialect in the form of poems, songs, publications, etc.

APLS unit vice-president Chatung Lowang and general secretary Alenso Chai also spoke.

Later, an audio CD on the Khapa language, titled ‘Paku Sei’ by composer-cum-singer Sewang Bangsia of Pullong village was also launched.

Open mic poetry sessions and musical performances were also held to mark the occasion. (DIPRO)