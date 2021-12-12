Month-long SDP on hand embroidery for women launched

PIYONG, 11 Dec: A total of 30 rural unemployed women and SHG members of Piyong circle and nearby areas in Namsai district are undergoing a month-long Skill Development Programme (SDP) on hand embroidery, which started here on Friday.

Namsai DC RK Sharma, speaking on the occasion, emphasized on improving the quality of local production and creating market linkages. He advised SHG members to complete the training with full dedication.

DGM of NABARD BP Mishra emphasized on skill training to enhance the socio-economic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs. He also briefed about NABARD initiative in promoting geographical indications (GIs) products, which is an intellectual property right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location.

Assistant Director of Textile & Handicraft Jhumsor Ete emphasized on upgrading and creating innovative local products by women artisans.

Namsai BMM of ArSRLM, Onam Tamut highlighted the importance of hand embroidery products in national and international markets.

DDM of NABARD Kamal Roy highlighted about different development interventions of NABARD in the district and elaborated the objective of the SDP.

“The future plan is to promote and nurture Off Farm Producers Organization (OFPO) out of the trained entrepreneurs”, he said, adding that the OFPO will take over the responsibility of anyone in the value chain of the produce, right from procurement of raw material to delivery of the final product at the ultimate consumers’ doorstep.

Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust founder president Chandan Prasad said the training will enable the rural women to improve their skills in producing indigenous designs.

The SDP was sponsored by the NABARD, regional office, Itanagar, and implemented by NGO, Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust.