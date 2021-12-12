Modifications sought within Autonomous Puroik Welfare Board

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Claiming that the Autonomous Puroik Welfare Board (APWB) has utterly failed to meet the needs of the Puroik people, the All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS) has sought a few modifications in the APWB’s setup for its proper functioning.

In a representation submitted to the chief minister recently, the APWS has informed that a meeting of the Puroik community was held on 16 October last, wherein the members opined that “the APWB is not functioning to meet the needs of the Puroik people.”

The APWS has further appealed to the CM to relook into the gazette notification of the APWB, dated 13 October, 2017 and suggested a few modifications like appointing a senior and qualified person from the Puroik tribe as chairperson of the Board, giving financial powers to the Board’s director-cum-member secretary, etc.