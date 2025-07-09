‘Nadi Utsav’ celebrated in Namsai

NAMSAI, 8 Jul: ‘Nadi Utsav’, a celebration aimed at promoting ecological awareness and river conservation, was held on Tuesday across the Marua, Teang and Namtenga rivers in Namsai district.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, the Namsai ADC, the Chongkham ADC, and the Namsai ZPC, and others.

As part of the celebration, 30,000 fingerlings of various fish species, including endangered local freshwater fishes, were released into the rivers, which was followed by planting of saplings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

Addressing the gathering, Mein highlighted the need to restore native plant species and wildlife, saying that this revival is not only ecological but cultural.

The DCM reflected on Namsai’s unique culinary traditions, pointing out how people are often more familiar with sea fish, while the region offers an abundance of freshwater fish varieties, many of which have become extinct due to illegal fishing practices.

He lamented that high-quality, clean, freshwater fish species are vanishing, and said that the revival of these species is one of the core reasons behind celebrating Nadi Utsav.

He warned against the growing trend of throwing plastic waste and pollutants during picnics and gatherings, and emphasized that “the Nadi Utsav is a platform to remind people to treat rivers as sacred and protect them from modern-day abuse.”

He called upon every citizen to take responsibility for preserving rivers, restoring biodiversity, and reviving time-honoured traditions for a better and more sustainable future. (DIPRO)