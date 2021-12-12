ZPM reacts over Gagur Nalla  problem, dept says fund proposal submitted to govt

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 11 Dec: Reacting to the problem of the farmers of Ruksin area due to the defunct Gagur Nalla, Ruksin-(I) ZPM Aruni Jamoh on Saturday said that she had approached the local MLA (Pasighat West) last year and requested him to grant funds for renovation of the irrigation channel damaged by flash flood.

This daily had carried a report about the water supply problem being faced by the farmers of different villages under Ruksin circle in East Siang after the Gagur Nalla, the main source of water supply/irrigation became defunct.

The irrigation channel connected to Sille river at Niglok village was damaged by flash flood in 2018 and has been lying defunct for the last three years.

According to Jamoh, the MLA agreed to grant about Rs 25 lakh from his LAD fund, but the fund was said to be insufficient for the renovation works.

Later, officials of Pasighat division of water resource department (WRD), following the MLA’s directive, visited the damaged Gagur Nalla and submitted a proposal in this regard.

When contacted, Executive Engineer of WRD, Pasighat, Gonong Pertin said he has submitted a proposal to the WRD chief engineer demanding minimum fund of Rs 1 crore for Gagur Nalla renovation, but it is yet to be sanctioned.

“We have forwarded a proposal to higher ups of the department for granting the fund under PMKSY (Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana) as the irrigation channel covers a large area of cultivation site in Ruksin circle”, Pertin said.