YMCR distributes certificates to student interns

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) organized a certificate distribution ceremony for students who completed their 30-day internship programme with the NGO at the Science Centre in IG Park on Tuesday.

The programme saw the participation of 30 students, including 23 from Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), five from Binni Yanga Government Women’s College, Lekhi, and two from Government College Doimukh.

Throughout the month-long internship, the students were introduced to various aspects of environmental conservation, including waste management, segregation, plastic pollution, circular economy, awareness campaigns, river cleaning, and plantation activities.

The internship programme aimed to instil the concepts of a clean, green, and sustainable environment among the interns.

As part of their training, students conducted door-to-door IEC (information, education, and communication) campaigns, organized awareness programmes, and participated in river cleaning and plantation drives.

An important component of the internship required each student to submit a report detailing their experiences and learnings from the programme.

During the certificate distribution event, several students took the opportunity to share their experiences, reflecting on the skills and knowledge they gained over the past month.

In a gesture of gratitude, DNGC students presented souvenirs to the entire YMCR team, expressing their appreciation for the organization’s ongoing conservation efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, DNGC Assistant Professor Dr Pema Thungon commended the YMCR for providing a valuable platform for experiential learning.

She remarked, “Such opportunities not only broaden the academic horizon of our students but also nurture a sense of responsibility towards the environment. I am confident that the habits and awareness developed during this internship will have a lasting impact on their actions and choices. I encourage all students to continue being ambassadors for environmental conservation in their communities.”

YMCR vice chairman and internship supervisor Keyom Doni addressed the gathering and offered guidance on report writing, personality development, discipline, and sincerity.

He commended all the interns for their dedication and hard work, stating, “Your active participation and commitment have been encouraging for the entire team. We hope you will carry forward these values in your future endeavours.”

Doni also announced that, after reviewing the submitted reports, those from DNGC students were found to be the best in terms of structure and content.

He encouraged students from the other colleges to continue improving and learning in future programmes.

Doni also thanked the staff of the Science Centre for their support and cooperation in making the internship programme a success.

He also acknowledged the support provided by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, which played a key role in facilitating the YMCR’s initiatives.

Advocate Sunil Tallang was also present at the event. In his remarks, he encouraged the students to apply the knowledge gained during the internship in their daily lives and remain proactive in matters of environmental conservation.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to all interns, recognizing their contributions and encouraging them to remain engaged in environmental conservation efforts.