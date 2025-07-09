Foundation for CDC office laid

PAGI, 8 Jul: The foundation laying ceremony for the construction of the central divisional commissioner (CDC) office was held here in Leparada district on Tuesday.

PWD Basar Division Executive Engineer Ipe Basar informed that the infrastructure development of the central divisional headquarters is being implemented under the State Annual Special Capital Investment (SASCI) programme for 2024-25, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 15 crore.

The timeframe for completing the project is March 2027.

Addressing the gathering, DC Atul Tayeng stressed the importance of public cooperation for timely and successful completion of development projects. He extended gratitude on behalf of the government to all the land donors.

Local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi in her speech expressed gratitude to the state government for its unwavering support towards infrastructural development in Leparada. She commended the land donors for their exemplary spirit of public service by donating their land free of cost for the establishment of the central divisional HQ office, and urged all citizens to “uphold a similar attitude for the larger goal of regional progress.”

Emphasizing on quality and timeliness, she called for seamless coordination between the executing agency and the contractor.

Land donor Ego Riba, former minister Eken Riba, and ex-vice president Gojum Basar also addressed the gathering, sharing their insights and support for the ongoing development activities in the region.

The upcoming CDC office here is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening administrative outreach across the five central districts of Arunachal Pradesh-Upper Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Leparada, and Lower Siang.

With over 79.62 acres of land donated by the villagers of Pagi, the project stands as a testament to community-driven development and the government’s commitment to delivering governance at the grassroots level. (DIPRO)