Smart City dept’s scheme to beautify IG Park opposed

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: The ward members and colony committees of Indira Gandhi (IG) Park here have strongly objected to the Smart City Itanagar department’s recent decision to beautify the IG Park under its ‘Beautification and Retrofitting’ scheme.

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary recently, the ward members and colony committees of IG Park have appealed to him to not issue no objection certificate (NOC) against the said scheme, claiming that such a development in the park would destroy its natural beauty.

“The department, through its scheme, aims at preserving and beautifying the park; however, such artificial beautification by the department will only destroy the natural beauty of the park and its environment,” they claimed.