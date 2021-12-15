Paramount chief of Nginu passes away at 65

NGINU, 14 Dec: The paramount Chief of Nginu, Phawang Wangham passed away on 12 December at around 8.30 pm in his residence at Nginu village.

Son of late Lowang Wangham, 65-year- old Phawang was popularly known as Chahnu and considered a true custodian of the traditional culture of the Wanchos.

Late Phawang Wangham is survived by 11 wives, 28 children and 51 grandchildren. Wangham had married 13 wives, out of which two ranis have passed.

The last rituals of late Phawang Wangham was performed in a Wancho’s traditional manner at Nginu village.

As per Wancho tradition and customary law, after the death of the Nginu chief Phawang Wangham, his eldest son Longwang Wangham will be the Nginu chief.