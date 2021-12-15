Ruksin ADC HQs notified as urban area

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Dec 14: The Ruksin ADC headquarters, including various colonies and settlement areas covering approximately an area of 6.14 sqkm have been notified as urban areas.

Besides Ruksin, Rupa (2.95 sqkm approx), Kalaktang (1.12 sqkm approx) in West Kameng and Mechukha (5.00 sqkm approx) in Shi-Yomi district have been notified as urban areas in its notification issued by the department of Town Planning and Urban Local Bodies in March this year.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to hold the ceremonial inauguration of Ruksin as ‘urban town’ at the ADC headquarters here on 21 December. A 12-member committee has been constituted for the purpose with Ruksin EAC Jacob Tabing as its chairman.

The state’s town planning director, the urban development chief engineer and Assistant Town Planner of Pasighat,Tani Taloh are expected to attend the inauguration programme.

Meanwhile, the urban development department has posted an assistant engineer and junior engineer at Ruksin to carry out urban development activities.